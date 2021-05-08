Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,643,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

