ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.93 and traded as high as C$42.65. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.47, with a volume of 295,740 shares trading hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

