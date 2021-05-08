ATB Capital Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJT. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of CJT opened at C$176.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$200.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 824.77. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$125.18 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

