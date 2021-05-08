ATB Capital Boosts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$4.75

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$3.82.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.