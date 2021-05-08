AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $15.99. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 28,987 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -116.15, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
