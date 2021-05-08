AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $15.99. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 28,987 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -116.15, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

