Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Shares of ATRO traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $15.61. 361,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,282. The company has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

