AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $31.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 4,775,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.