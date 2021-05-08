Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 895,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

