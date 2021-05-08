Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 895,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.