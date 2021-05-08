Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

