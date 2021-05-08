Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 273,097 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of ADM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

