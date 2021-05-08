Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,263 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

