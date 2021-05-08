Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

