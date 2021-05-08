Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Cerecor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.72 on Friday. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERC shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

