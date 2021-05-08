Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.