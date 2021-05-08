Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $965,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $173,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.03 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.