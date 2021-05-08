Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.02 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387,784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $18,003,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

