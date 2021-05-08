Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

