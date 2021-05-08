Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 23,619 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Service Co. International stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

