Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 375,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

