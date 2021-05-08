Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

