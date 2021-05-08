Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

