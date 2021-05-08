Arrow Financial Corp Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 14.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 18.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 100.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.6% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.