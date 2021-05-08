Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.43 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.