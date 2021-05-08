Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average is $270.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

