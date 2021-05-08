Arrow Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 131,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,141,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

