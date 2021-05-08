Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 498 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 720,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

