Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

