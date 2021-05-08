Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARKAY. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.62. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

