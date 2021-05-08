Argus Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.83.

NYSE SHW opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $176.06 and a twelve month high of $287.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

