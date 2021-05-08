Argus Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $120.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.73.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.