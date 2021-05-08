argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARGX traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $263.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

