Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NYSE ASC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

