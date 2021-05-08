Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

