Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
