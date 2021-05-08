Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.