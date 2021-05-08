Archetype Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000.

ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

