Archetype Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $83.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

