Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report sales of $17.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.02. 2,852,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

