Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

