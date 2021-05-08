ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

