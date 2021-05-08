Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.