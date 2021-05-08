Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 709 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $219,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 49.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 396,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,533,000 after purchasing an additional 131,485 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $201,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.