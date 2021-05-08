Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 468 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

