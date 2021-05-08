Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 707,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

