Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $300.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $300.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

