Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 16,319 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

