Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 145 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.