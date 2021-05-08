ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 3792061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

