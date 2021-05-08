Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

