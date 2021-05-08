AR Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

NYSE DLR opened at $151.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

